Bruins vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 7
A pair of streaking teams square off when the Boston Bruins (17-4-3) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-14-2) at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+. The Bruins have won three straight, while the Sabres are on a four-game losing streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have recorded a 6-3-1 record after totaling 35 total goals (eight power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 29 goals in those games.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's contest.
Bruins vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Bruins 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have finished 3-3-6 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 17-4-3.
- Boston is 4-1-3 (11 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- Boston has scored exactly two goals in four games this season (1-2-1 record, three points).
- The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 20 games (16-2-2, 34 points).
- In the 10 games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it went 5-3-2 to register 12 points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 8-4-2 to record 18 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|10th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|2.85
|24th
|3rd
|2.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.46
|24th
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|29.2
|26th
|23rd
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.8
|12th
|11th
|22.78%
|Power Play %
|15.79%
|25th
|1st
|89.01%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.18%
|12th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.