A pair of streaking teams square off when the Boston Bruins (17-4-3) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-14-2) at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+. The Bruins have won three straight, while the Sabres are on a four-game losing streak.

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have recorded a 6-3-1 record after totaling 35 total goals (eight power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 29 goals in those games.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Bruins vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Bruins 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)

Bruins (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 3-3-6 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 17-4-3.

Boston is 4-1-3 (11 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.

Boston has scored exactly two goals in four games this season (1-2-1 record, three points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 20 games (16-2-2, 34 points).

In the 10 games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it went 5-3-2 to register 12 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 8-4-2 to record 18 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.85 24th 3rd 2.46 Goals Allowed 3.46 24th 11th 31.8 Shots 29.2 26th 23rd 31.7 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 11th 22.78% Power Play % 15.79% 25th 1st 89.01% Penalty Kill % 81.18% 12th

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

