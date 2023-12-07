Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Casey Mittelstadt and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Buffalo Sabres matchup at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, with 36 points in 24 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 2 3 10 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 25 1 0 1 6

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Brad Marchand has 23 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 3 0 3 5 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 0 1 8 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 25 0 0 0 1

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Charlie McAvoy has 19 total points for Boston, with three goals and 16 assists.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 2 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Nov. 25 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Mittelstadt has totaled six goals and 16 assists in 26 games for Buffalo, good for 22 points.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 3 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Blues Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Nov. 27 1 2 3 3

