New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 14, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Parker has recorded 264 receiving yards (to average 29.3 per game), reeling in 22 balls on 39 targets.

Parker vs. the Steelers

Parker vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have conceded a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is giving up 227.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Steelers have conceded 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks ninth in league play.

Patriots Player Previews

DeVante Parker Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-118)

Parker Receiving Insights

In three of nine games this season, Parker has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Parker has been targeted on 39 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (9.5% target share).

He averages 6.8 yards per target this season (264 yards on 39 targets).

Parker does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Parker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

