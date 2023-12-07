Ezekiel Elliott has a decent matchup when his New England Patriots meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Steelers have allowed 121 rushing yards per game, 22nd in the league.

This season, Elliott has received 112 carries and ran for 429 yards (35.8 ypg) while scoring two rushing TDs. In addition, Elliott has amassed 154 receiving yards (12.8 ypg) on 24 catches.

Elliott vs. the Steelers

Elliott vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games The Steelers have let three opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Steelers have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 121 rushing yards per game yielded by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

The Steelers' defense is ranked ninth in the league with eight rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-111)

Elliott Rushing Insights

Elliott has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in eight games (66.7%) out of 12 opportunities.

The Patriots have passed 57.0% of the time and run 43.0% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 36.4% of his team's 308 rushing attempts this season (112).

Elliott has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 12.5% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (43.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 17 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

