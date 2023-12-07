In the Week 14 game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Ezekiel Elliott get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Elliott has 429 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 112 carries, with two touchdowns.

Elliott also has 24 receptions for 154 yards (12.8 per game).

Elliott has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 12).

Ezekiel Elliott Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 36 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 17 0 3 15 0 Week 10 Colts 13 54 0 2 34 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 46 0 2 6 0 Week 13 Chargers 17 52 0 4 40 0

