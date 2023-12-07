Can we count on Hampus Lindholm scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

  • In one of 24 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has scored one goal against the Sabres this season in one game (five shots).
  • On the power play, Lindholm has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Lindholm averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.7%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:28 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:50 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:41 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:37 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:22 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:46 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

