Hunter Henry will be up against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New England Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Henry's stat line this year displays 32 catches for 313 yards and three scores. He puts up 28.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 49 times.

Henry vs. the Steelers

Henry vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is allowing 227.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Steelers' defense is ranked ninth in the league with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Patriots Player Previews

Hunter Henry Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Henry Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Henry has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Henry has been targeted on 49 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (12.0% target share).

He has 313 receiving yards on 49 targets to rank 99th in league play with 6.4 yards per target.

Henry has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 18.8% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With four red zone targets, Henry has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

