In the Week 14 tilt between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Jalen Reagor find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jalen Reagor score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Reagor has tacked on three grabs for 33 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 10 times.

Having played four games this season, Reagor has not tallied a TD reception.

Jalen Reagor Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Bills 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 1 11 0 Week 13 Chargers 1 1 11 0

