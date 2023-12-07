For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is John Beecher a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Beecher stats and insights

Beecher has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Beecher has zero points on the power play.

He has a 19.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:50 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:08 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:22 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

