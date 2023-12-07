Kayshon Boutte did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 14. Check out Boutte's stats on this page.

Heading into Week 14, Boutte has two receptions for 19 yards -- 9.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on seven occasions.

Kayshon Boutte Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week: Demario Douglas (DNP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 25 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD DeVante Parker (LP/knee): 22 Rec; 264 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Boutte 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 2 19 10 0 9.5

Boutte Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 4 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Giants 2 1 8 0

