Will Matthew Poitras Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 7?
When the Boston Bruins square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Matthew Poitras score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Poitras stats and insights
- In four of 24 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Poitras recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|12:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Away
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.