With the New England Patriots squaring off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Mike Gesicki a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki has reeled in 21 passes (32 targets) for 182 yards (16.5 per game), and he has one TD this year.

In one of 11 games this season, Gesicki has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Mike Gesicki Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 3 36 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 33 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 18 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 1 12 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 3 28 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 5 1 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 12 @Giants 2 0 0 0

