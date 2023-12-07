If you're wondering about the best bet to make among the 15 NFL matchups in Week 14, we're on the Bengals at +1 in terms of the point spreads. Don't stop there, though -- see below, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could use in a parlay.

BetMGM Promo Code

Best Week 14 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Cincinnati +1 vs. Indianapolis

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 4.2 points

Cincinnati by 4.2 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Tampa Bay +1.5 vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: Atlanta by 1.4 points

Atlanta by 1.4 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Kansas City -1.5 vs. Buffalo

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas City by 3.8 points

Kansas City by 3.8 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Cleveland -3 vs. Jacksonville

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite & Spread: Cleveland by 3.0 points

Cleveland by 3.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Las Vegas +3 vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 1.9 points

Minnesota by 1.9 points Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Take advantage of these best bet suggestions and bet on any game with BetMGM!

Best Week 14 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 40 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 43.0 points

43.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 52 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Projected Total: 51.0 points

51.0 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 46.5 - Seattle vs. San Francisco

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Projected Total: 45.6 points

45.6 points Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 30.5 - Jacksonville vs. Cleveland

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Projected Total: 43.6 points

43.6 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 48.5 - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Total: 43.3 points

43.3 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.