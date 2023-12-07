The New England Patriots (2-10) take a five-game losing streak into their contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 30 in the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Steelers squaring off against the Patriots, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Patriots vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Patriots have led after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

The Steelers have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging two points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Patriots have won the second quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times in 12 games this year.

In 12 games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 12 games this season, the Patriots have won the third quarter three times, lost six times, and been knotted up three times.

In 12 games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost six times, and tied two times.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in five games.

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far this season, the Patriots have been leading after the first half in five games (2-3 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in seven games (0-7).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Steelers have been winning two times (2-0 in those games) and have been losing 10 times (5-5).

2nd Half

Through 12 games this year, the Patriots have won the second half three times (0-3 record in those games), been outscored seven times (2-5), and been knotted up two times (0-2).

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season (4-1 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (2-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in the second half.

