Patriots vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 14
The New England Patriots' (2-10) injury report has nine players listed as they ready for a Thursday, December 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5). It kicks at 8:15 PM at Acrisure Stadium.
The Patriots' last game was a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Steelers faced the Arizona Cardinals in their most recent game, falling 24-10.
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Riley Reiff
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Illness
|Out
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Out
|Isaac Seumalo
|OG
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|James Pierre
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Keeanu Benton
|DL
|Oblique
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mason Cole
|C
|Knee
|Questionable
Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Patriots Season Insights
- The Patriots have been struggling offensively, ranking fifth-worst with 290.4 total yards per game. They have been more productive on defense, allowing 310.5 total yards per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Patriots' offense has been bottom-five this season, generating 12.3 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 15th with 21.2 points ceded per contest.
- The Patriots rank 23rd in the NFL with 186.8 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 16th with 221.8 passing yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- New England ranks 21st in the NFL with 103.7 rushing yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks third-best by allowing just 88.7 rushing yards per contest.
- The Patriots own a bottom-five turnover margin this season, second-worst at -9.
Patriots vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-6)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-275), Patriots (+220)
- Total: 30 points
