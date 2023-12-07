The New England Patriots (2-10) will aim to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Patriots Insights

The Patriots put up 6.8 fewer points per game (12.3) than the Steelers give up (19.1).

The Patriots collect 57.9 fewer yards per game (290.4) than the Steelers allow per matchup (348.3).

This season New England piles up 103.7 yards per game on the ground, 17.3 fewer than Pittsburgh allows (121).

The Patriots have 20 giveaways this season, while the Steelers have 20 takeaways.

Patriots Away Performance

In road games, the Patriots put up 11.8 points per game and concede 22. That's less than they score overall (12.3), and more than they allow (21.2).

On the road, the Patriots rack up 274.2 yards per game and give up 301.2. That's less than they gain (290.4) and allow (310.5) overall.

New England's average yards passing on the road (170.8) is lower than its overall average (186.8). But its average yards allowed on the road (224.8) is higher than overall (221.8).

On the road, the Patriots rack up 103.4 rushing yards per game and give up 76.4. That's less than they gain (103.7) and allow (88.7) overall.

On the road, the Patriots convert 34.3% of third downs and allow 37.5% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (33.1%), and less than they allow (38.3%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Indianapolis L 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York L 10-7 FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles L 6-0 CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 12/17/2023 Kansas City - FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver - NFL Network 12/31/2023 at Buffalo - CBS

