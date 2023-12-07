How to Watch Patriots vs. Steelers Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (2-10) will aim to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Patriots Insights
- The Patriots put up 6.8 fewer points per game (12.3) than the Steelers give up (19.1).
- The Patriots collect 57.9 fewer yards per game (290.4) than the Steelers allow per matchup (348.3).
- This season New England piles up 103.7 yards per game on the ground, 17.3 fewer than Pittsburgh allows (121).
- The Patriots have 20 giveaways this season, while the Steelers have 20 takeaways.
Patriots Away Performance
- In road games, the Patriots put up 11.8 points per game and concede 22. That's less than they score overall (12.3), and more than they allow (21.2).
- On the road, the Patriots rack up 274.2 yards per game and give up 301.2. That's less than they gain (290.4) and allow (310.5) overall.
- New England's average yards passing on the road (170.8) is lower than its overall average (186.8). But its average yards allowed on the road (224.8) is higher than overall (221.8).
- On the road, the Patriots rack up 103.4 rushing yards per game and give up 76.4. That's less than they gain (103.7) and allow (88.7) overall.
- On the road, the Patriots convert 34.3% of third downs and allow 37.5% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (33.1%), and less than they allow (38.3%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|Indianapolis
|L 10-6
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|at New York
|L 10-7
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 6-0
|CBS
|12/7/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/17/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Denver
|-
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.