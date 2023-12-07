The New England Patriots (2-10) will attempt to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Steelers and Patriots can be seen in this article before you bet on Thursday's matchup.

Patriots vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 6 30 -275 +220

Patriots vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

Patriots games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 30 points in eight of 12 outings.

The average over/under for New England's outings this season is 41.3, 11.3 more points than this game's point total.

The Patriots have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-10-0).

The Patriots have won one of the eight games they've played as underdogs this season.

New England is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh's contests this year have an average point total of 39.7, 9.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Steelers have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.

The Steelers are 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Steelers vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 16 28 19.1 6 39.7 9 12 Patriots 12.3 32 21.2 15 41.3 8 12

Patriots vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

New England is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall in its last three contests.

None of the Patriots' past three contests have gone over the total.

The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-37 total points, -3.1 per game), as do the Patriots (-106 total points, -8.9 per game).

Steelers

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

Pittsburgh has not hit the over in its past three games.

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.3 41.9 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 22.7 22.8 ATS Record 2-10-0 1-6-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-9-0 2-5-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-4 0-3

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.7 39.4 40 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 21.6 21.4 ATS Record 7-5-0 4-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-10-0 2-5-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-2 2-1

