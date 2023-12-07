Will Rhamondre Stevenson Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rhamondre Stevenson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 14. Seeking Stevenson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Stevenson has run for 619 yards on 156 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and has 38 catches (51 targets) for 238 yards.
Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- Ezekiel Elliott (LP/thigh): 112 Rush Att; 429 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 24 Rec; 154 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Stevenson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|156
|619
|4
|4.0
|51
|38
|238
|0
Stevenson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|12
|25
|0
|6
|64
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|15
|50
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|19
|59
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|14
|30
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|8
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|10
|46
|1
|5
|24
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|9
|34
|0
|6
|51
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|10
|39
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|9
|87
|1
|4
|42
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|20
|88
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|21
|98
|1
|5
|9
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|9
|39
|0
|1
|0
|0
