On Friday, December 8, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (15-5) will be looking to extend a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the New York Knicks (12-8). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Knicks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game with a +168 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.5 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 108.1 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Knicks outscore opponents by four points per game (posting 111.5 points per game, 21st in league, and conceding 107.5 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +79 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 228 points per game, 7.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams give up 215.6 points per game combined, 4.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has compiled a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has compiled an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.