Celtics vs. Knicks December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Atlantic Division rivals face one another when the Boston Celtics (15-5) welcome in the New York Knicks (12-8) at TD Garden, tipping off on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.
Celtics vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averages 27.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown averages 22.2 points, 3.2 assists and 5.2 boards per game.
- Jrue Holiday averages 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kristaps Porzingis averages 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Derrick White posts 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle provides 21.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Knicks.
- On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Mitchell Robinson is averaging 6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is sinking 57.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Knicks are getting 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.
- The Knicks are receiving 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Josh Hart this season.
Celtics vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Knicks
|116.5
|Points Avg.
|111.5
|108.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.5
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|44.8%
|36.2%
|Three Point %
|37.5%
