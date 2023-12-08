Atlantic Division rivals face one another when the Boston Celtics (15-5) welcome in the New York Knicks (12-8) at TD Garden, tipping off on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averages 27.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.2 points, 3.2 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White posts 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle provides 21.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Knicks.

On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is sinking 57.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Knicks are getting 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.

The Knicks are receiving 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Josh Hart this season.

Celtics vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Celtics Knicks 116.5 Points Avg. 111.5 108.1 Points Allowed Avg. 107.5 47.4% Field Goal % 44.8% 36.2% Three Point % 37.5%

