The Boston Celtics (15-5) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a nine-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (12-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -6.5 220.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's 20 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 12 times.
  • Boston has an average total of 224.6 in its outings this year, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics have gone 10-10-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Boston has won 14 out of the 19 games, or 73.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Boston has won 12 of its 13 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 73.3% chance to win.

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Celtics vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 12 60% 116.5 228 108.1 215.6 226.8
Knicks 9 45% 111.5 228 107.5 215.6 221.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Celtics have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
  • Boston has a better record against the spread in home games (6-3-0) than it does in road games (4-7-0).
  • The Celtics average 116.5 points per game, nine more points than the 107.5 the Knicks give up.
  • When Boston scores more than 107.5 points, it is 10-7 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Celtics and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 10-10 8-6 9-11
Knicks 11-9 0-1 10-10

Celtics vs. Knicks Point Insights

Celtics Knicks
116.5
Points Scored (PG)
 111.5
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
10-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
14-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 11-2
108.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 107.5
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
9-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-7
12-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

