The Boston Celtics' (15-5) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Friday, December 8 game against the New York Knicks (12-8) at TD Garden. It begins at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Celtics lost 122-112 to the Pacers on Monday. In the Celtics' loss, Jayson Tatum led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding 12 rebounds and six assists).

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Calf 18.9 6.7 1.9

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: DaQuan Jeffries: Questionable (Illness), Evan Fournier: Questionable (Illness)

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

