The Boston Celtics (15-5) will host the New York Knicks (12-8) after winning nine straight home games.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Knicks allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.

The Celtics record 116.5 points per game, nine more points than the 107.5 the Knicks give up.

Boston has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 107.5 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics average 123 points per game at home, compared to 111.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.

Boston cedes 105.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 110.3 when playing on the road.

The Celtics are making 17.3 treys per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.4 more threes and 8% points better than they're averaging in away games (13.9 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

