Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Tatum, in his most recent action, had 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 122-112 loss to the Pacers.

Now let's break down Tatum's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.6 26.8 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 8.8 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.4 PRA -- 40.7 40 PR -- 36.5 35.6 3PM 2.5 3.1 2.6



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Knicks

Tatum is responsible for taking 21.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 107.5 points per contest.

Allowing 40.7 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 24.9 assists per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 39 35 6 7 5 0 1 10/25/2023 39 34 11 4 3 1 2

