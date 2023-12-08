Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kennebec County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boothbay Region High School at Winthrop High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Winthrop, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Erskine Academy at Belfast Area High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Belfast, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winslow High School at Maine Central Institute
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pittsfield, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cony High School at Camden Hills Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Rockport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
