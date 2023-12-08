Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lincoln County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Lincoln County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln Academy at Morse High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bath, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boothbay Region High School at Winthrop High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Winthrop, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
