Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oxford County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Oxford County, Maine today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Oxford County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Area Memorial High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Rumford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
