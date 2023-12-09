Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 9?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Brad Marchand a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Marchand stats and insights
- Marchand has scored in nine of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- On the power play, Marchand has accumulated four goals and seven assists.
- He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|3
|0
|19:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
