The Boston Bruins (17-5-3) take on the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2) at TD Garden on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network. The Bruins fell to the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their most recent outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Bruins vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-250) Coyotes (+190) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 60.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (12-8).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Boston has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins a 71.4% chance to win.

Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 11 of 25 games this season.

Bruins vs Coyotes Additional Info

Bruins vs. Coyotes Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 81 (13th) Goals 81 (13th) 62 (2nd) Goals Allowed 72 (12th) 18 (11th) Power Play Goals 22 (6th) 10 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (13th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 5-4-1 overall.

Six of Boston's last 10 contests went over.

The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Bruins offense's 81 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing just 62 goals to rank second.

With a +19 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

