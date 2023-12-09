The Boston Bruins host the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on David Pastrnak, Clayton Keller and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bruins vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 19:32 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 8 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 2 3 10 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Brad Marchand has 12 goals and 12 assists to total 24 points (one per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 3 0 3 5 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 0 1 8 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 4

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Charlie McAvoy has three goals and 16 assists for Boston.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 2 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 1 1 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Keller has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 25 games for Arizona, good for 24 points.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 3 3 2 vs. Blues Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Nick Schmaltz is a key piece of the offense for Arizona with 20 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 11 assists in 25 games.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.