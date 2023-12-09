Will Charlie McAvoy Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 9?
In the upcoming tilt against the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Charlie McAvoy to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
McAvoy stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
McAvoy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|24:30
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|28:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|24:34
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|25:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|27:31
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|26:49
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|23:56
|Home
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
