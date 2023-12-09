Charlie McAvoy will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes face off at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Does a wager on McAvoy interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, McAvoy has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 20:17 on the ice per game.

In three of 21 games this year, McAvoy has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

McAvoy has a point in 13 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points five times.

McAvoy has an assist in 10 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

McAvoy's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 50% of McAvoy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 1 19 Points 1 3 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

