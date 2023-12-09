Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hancock County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Hancock County, Maine today, we've got the information below.
Hancock County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Desert Island High School at Orono High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Orono, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
