Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins will face the Arizona Coyotes at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, at TD Garden. If you're considering a bet on DeBrusk against the Coyotes, we have plenty of info to help.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, DeBrusk has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.

In four of 24 games this season, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in 10 of 24 games this season, DeBrusk has yet to post a multi-point contest.

DeBrusk has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 24 games played.

DeBrusk's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of DeBrusk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 24 Games 2 10 Points 1 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.