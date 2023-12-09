For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is James van Riemsdyk a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • van Riemsdyk has scored in four of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

