The Maine Black Bears (7-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV: ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Maine has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Black Bears are the 339th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils rank 271st.

The 70.5 points per game the Black Bears put up are only 1.4 more points than the Blue Devils give up (69.1).

Maine is 6-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Maine averaged 78.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 16.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Black Bears gave up 67 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 72.1.

When playing at home, Maine averaged 1.3 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.7%).

