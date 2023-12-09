The Maine Black Bears (7-4) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Trends

Maine has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Black Bears' 10 games this season have hit the over.

Cent. Conn. St. is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Blue Devils games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.