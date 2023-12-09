The Maine Black Bears (7-4) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bangor, Maine

Bangor, Maine Venue: Cross Insurance Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maine -6.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine Betting Records & Stats

Maine's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 133.5 points four times.

Maine has an average point total of 134.4 in its games this year, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Black Bears are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Maine has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

The Black Bears have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and lost that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Maine.

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maine 4 40% 70.5 143.9 63.8 132.9 136.4 Cent. Conn. St. 5 71.4% 73.4 143.9 69.1 132.9 139.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The 70.5 points per game the Black Bears record are just 1.4 more points than the Blue Devils allow (69.1).

Maine has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maine 6-4-0 1-1 4-6-0 Cent. Conn. St. 4-3-0 2-2 4-3-0

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maine Cent. Conn. St. 8-4 Home Record 6-7 5-12 Away Record 4-14 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.