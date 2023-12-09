Will Matt Grzelcyk Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 9?
On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Matt Grzelcyk going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Grzelcyk stats and insights
- Grzelcyk has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.
- Grzelcyk's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Grzelcyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|3:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 3-0
Bruins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
