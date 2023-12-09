On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Matt Grzelcyk going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

  • Grzelcyk has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.
  • Grzelcyk's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:56 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-4
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 3:29 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

