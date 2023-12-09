For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Morgan Geekie a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

  • Geekie has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Geekie has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:12 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 12:57 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

