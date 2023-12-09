The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Steen stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Steen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Steen has no points on the power play.
  • Steen averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:03 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:37 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:19 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:17 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:27 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.