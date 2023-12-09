Will Oskar Steen Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 9?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Steen stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Steen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Steen has no points on the power play.
- Steen averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Steen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:15
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|10:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|6:27
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Bruins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
