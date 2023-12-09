The Boston Bruins, with Pavel Zacha, will be in action Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. Looking to wager on Zacha's props? Here is some information to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Zacha has averaged 18:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In eight of 25 games this season, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has a point in 16 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

Zacha has an assist in 10 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Zacha's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Zacha having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 25 Games 2 19 Points 2 8 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

