Seeking an up-to-date view of the America East and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

America East Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Vermont Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-6

8-3 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th

164th Last Game: L 77-71 vs Colgate Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo) 2. UMass-Lowell Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-5

7-3 | 21-5 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st

301st Last Game: W 78-65 vs LIU Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.

Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 3. New Hampshire Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 16-12

7-4 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 202nd

202nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: W 75-62 vs Stonehill Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. Albany (NY) Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 15-15

6-4 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 244th

244th Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: L 78-73 vs Temple Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Drexel

@ Drexel Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops 5. Maine Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-15

8-4 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 257th

257th Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th

355th Last Game: W 69-56 vs Cent. Conn. St. Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 6. Bryant Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 260th

260th Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd

232nd Last Game: L 85-53 vs Cincinnati Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Towson

Towson Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops 7. Binghamton Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-4 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 285th

285th Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: W 91-79 vs Le Moyne Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Niagara

Niagara Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 8. UMBC Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-25

5-8 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 340th

340th Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th

358th Last Game: L 66-60 vs Saint Peter's Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: BTN 9. NJIT Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-23

2-7 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 345th

345th Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: L 83-59 vs Wake Forest Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Niagara

@ Niagara Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes