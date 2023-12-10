Who’s the Best Team in the America East? See our Weekly Women's America East Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the America East, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
America East Power Rankings
1. Maine
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
- Last Game: W 79-61 vs Harvard
Next Game
- Opponent: JMU
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
2. Albany
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 167th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
- Last Game: W 68-57 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: Stonehill
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
3. Vermont
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 175th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
- Last Game: L 53-43 vs Manhattan
Next Game
- Opponent: Duquesne
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
4. NJIT
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 251st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
- Last Game: W 66-47 vs Saint Peter's
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
5. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 256th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
- Last Game: L 53-52 vs Brown
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. Bryant
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 281st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
- Last Game: W 93-20 vs Fisher
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boston College
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
7. Binghamton
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 330th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
- Last Game: L 71-64 vs Canisius
Next Game
- Opponent: Coppin State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
8. UMBC
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 341st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
- Last Game: L 65-42 vs Morgan State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ American
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
9. UMass Lowell
- Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 342nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
- Last Game: L 64-52 vs UMass
Next Game
- Opponent: Dartmouth
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
