CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 at AT&T Stadium, where they'll face Reed Blankenship and the Philadelphia Eagles defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cowboys pass catchers' matchup versus the Eagles' secondary, check out this article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 174.6 14.6 2 20 14.51

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

CeeDee Lamb vs. Reed Blankenship Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb leads his squad with 1,182 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 90 catches (out of 121 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

In the air, Dallas has thrown for 3,161 yards, or 263.4 per game -- that's the third-highest total in the league.

The Cowboys are scoring the most points in the NFL, 32.3 per game.

Dallas sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 35.9 times per game (10th in NFL).

In the red zone, the Cowboys pass the ball more often than every other team in the league, throwing an NFL-high 81 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50.3% red-zone pass rate).

Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense

Reed Blankenship has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 77 tackles, two TFL, and 10 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia's defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 260.3 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 17th in the NFL with 6.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This season, the Eagles rank 24th in the league with 24 points allowed per game, and they rank 21st in total yards allowed with 350.6 given up per game.

Philadelphia has given up over 100 receiving yards to six players this season.

The Eagles have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CeeDee Lamb vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Reed Blankenship Rec. Targets 121 55 Def. Targets Receptions 90 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.1 34 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1182 77 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 98.5 7.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 406 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 22 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.