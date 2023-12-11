Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Penobscot County, Maine today, we've got what you need.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee Academy at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
