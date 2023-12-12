Jayson Tatum is among the players with prop bets available when the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at TD Garden on Tuesday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

NBCS-BOS and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: +138)

Tatum has put up 27.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point higher than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -179) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 22.0 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 0.5 more than his prop total on Tuesday (21.5).

He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 5.5.

Brown's assists average -- 3.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).

He has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 12.4 points Jrue Holiday scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Tuesday.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 6.5).

Holiday averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Holiday averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

