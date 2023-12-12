Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In Cumberland County, Maine, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at Morse High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bath, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Yarmouth Academy at Winthrop High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winthrop, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yarmouth High School at Spruce Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jay, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brunswick High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scarborough High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Windham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falmouth High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray-New Gloucester High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Topsham, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
