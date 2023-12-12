The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

White, in his most recent game (December 8 win against the Knicks), put up 30 points, two steals and two blocks.

Below we will break down White's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.4 17.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.9 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.7 PRA -- 24.4 27.3 PR -- 19.2 21.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Derrick White Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, White has made 4.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.8 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the seventh-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 110.3 points per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 24.7 per contest, fifth in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ninth in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per contest.

Derrick White vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 36 12 3 2 2 0 0 3/1/2023 25 4 2 5 0 1 0 11/2/2022 32 3 3 6 1 2 0 10/28/2022 22 9 1 1 1 0 2

