Jayson Tatum plus his Boston Celtics teammates face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 133-123 win over the Knicks (his previous game) Tatum produced 25 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Let's break down Tatum's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.5 26.4 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.6 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.3 PRA -- 40.4 39.3 PR -- 36.2 35 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.5



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Tatum has made 9.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 22.7% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 3.0 threes per game, or 19.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.8 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 110.3 points per game.

Allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 11.9 makes per contest, ninth in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 36 41 11 8 4 0 0 11/2/2022 43 26 12 6 2 4 1 10/28/2022 42 32 7 4 3 1 1

